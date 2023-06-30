Thunderstorms that moved through the ImpactLife service region Thursday afternoon led to widespread power outages and a loss of about 70 donations due to blood drive cancellations, missed appointments, and Donor Center locations that needed to close, a news release says.

Electrical service has now been restored at all locations, and the blood center looks for strong performance at collection events today and over the weekend to help make up for losses in advance of Fourth of July.

“The days leading up to Fourth of July are critical because we know the rate of blood donation will decrease due to the holiday,” said Amanda Hess, vice president, donor relations and marketing. “But the hospitals and communities we serve will continue to use blood components at the same rate for patient care that cannot be delayed.”

ImpactLife is currently at a 2.5 day supply for type O negative and O positive red blood cells. Donations from all blood types as well as platelet donations are needed to ensure the stability of our region’s blood supply. Donors may schedule appointments by calling (800) 747-5401, or online here.

To thank those who give blood over the holiday weekend, ImpactLife will provide a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or bonus points to use in the blood center’s Donor Rewards store. The value of the electronic gift card has been increased to $25 for whole blood donations made at ImpactLife donor center locations through July 4. All presenting donors will receive:

Whole Blood donation (Donor Center locations ONLY, through July 4): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store

Donor for Life is the ImpactLife scheduling and rewards program. Donors earn points with each donation to redeem for exclusive items recognizing their impact as a volunteer blood donor. For more information, visit here.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. For more information, visit here.