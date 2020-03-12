Quad Cities businesses owners react to cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in the Quad Cities canceled over fears of the coronavirus.

Thousands of people typically line the streets of Rock Island and Davenport. That usually translates into a lot of business.

Many people tell Local 4 News, they understand the reason for cancelling it, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are about it, and they are still hoping the make the best of the situation.

Denise Cross, says she attends the parade every year.

“It’s really sad. I feel like we need this right now in the midst of all the fear, we need this fun activity that we had for so many years. I’m really disappointed,” she says.

Justin Elridge, is a Davenport resident. “I think it’s a good idea because of the coronavirus is spreading. I think it is good that they are closing a lot of things down like festivals cause it seems like things can spread really quick.”

While residents have mixed opinions about the decision, local business owners are still gearing up for the day.



Thursday morning, Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar and Grill in Rock Island , set up tents for their annual party.

“People look for this event every year. I mean they mark it on their calendars. We sold out VIP tickets in a minute last Saturday so we’re ready to go and I think the people are too,” says Owner Tim Kavanaugh.

In Downtown Davenport Me & Billy Bar & Kitchen owner, Bill Collins says he understands why the decision was made, but it is a disappointment.

While business owners plan to be open, they say they are taking sanitation seriously.

They say there will be extra sanitizer at the bathrooms, as well as the bars.

The party will get underway at Me and Billy on Saturday beginning at 9 p.m. Kavanuaghs will begin music festivities on Friday from 6-11.



