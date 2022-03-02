The Quad Cities has made it very clear that Ukraine has its support — from changing the I-74 bridge lights to blue and yellow to sending thousands of dollars to Ukrainian Jewish families in need.

Now, local businesses are raising money for families during this crisis.

Main Street Coffee in Davenport is currently collecting donations to send to Ukraine’s armed forces.

“We’ve pretty much matched customers’ donations, so we’ve been able to give $250 to date,” said owner, Brigid Dodge, who began collecting donations less than a week ago.

Dodge has also placed signs and flags outside of Main Street Coffee to show their solidarity.

She says, even if you can’t donate, it’s still important to talk about what’s going on in Ukraine.

“We are not afraid to post the blue and yellow and keep Ukraine in the hearts and minds and prayers of people in the Quad Cities,” said Dodge.

Another QCA business — Lagomarcino’s — placed a Ukrainian flag outside of their business Wednesday morning.

Co-owner Beth Lagomarcino says, although this may be a small gesture, she wanted to show that both she and her business are united with Ukraine.

“We are thinking of them, we’re praying for them,” said Lagomarcino. “As citizens of the United States, hopefully, we will help with relief efforts and however we can help,” said Lagomarcino. “They need to see that we are with them because they are enduring unimaginable things. We are one human family, and we should care about what’s happening in Ukraine.”