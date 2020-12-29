Quad Cities Chamber and local businesses want to see the Illinois minimum wage increase delayed

Last year started a five year plan to increase the minimum wage in Illinois. By the year 2025 the minimum wage will be $15 an hour. On January 1st, the minimum wage is set to increase to $11 an hour. However, the Quad Cities Chamber would prefer this process be delayed. As mitigations in Illinois continue to limit businesses revenue. Director of government affairs, Jake Ford believes this minimum wage increase will be detrimental to businesses that are already struggling. The chamber foresees employees hours being cut or jobs lost due to the increase. However, it’s looking like there will be no delay. The chamber advises businesses to be ready and do what they have to do to survive.