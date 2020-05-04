Quad Cities Chamber creates resources for businesses to use when reopening

The Quad Cities Chamber created a resource to help businesses and organizations when they are getting ready to reopen.

The toolkit has safety recommendations such as having employees use personal protective equipment and how to practice social distancing.

Julie Forsythe, vice president of business services for the Quad Cities Chamber, said the guide is divided up by different businesses. The toolkit also has links to other resources that could be helpful for anyone in need.

“It’s really any business, but it’s really any organization if you will,” Forsythe said. “It could be for a non-profit. It could be anybody that has a physical location can use it as a guide.”

The toolkit can be download from the Quad Cities Chamber website.