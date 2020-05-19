Quad Cities Chamber encourages local businesses to host and post Reopening Ribbon Cuttings

Quad Cities Chamber members are celebrating the reopening of their doors to the public by hosting their own Reopening Ribbon Cuttings — and they’re encouraging others to do the same.

If you are an open or reopening business and host your own Reopening Ribbon Cutting at your place of business by Friday, May 22, you will be included in the Quad Cities Chamber’s first round of virtual business celebrations.

Hilton Garden Inn Bettendorf and Disc Replay Davenport were among the first Chamber members to host a Reopening Ribbon Cutting.

“We are eager to celebrate our members by sharing your posts with our entire community,” says the Quad Cities Chamber. “Let’s celebrate reopening our region — Together We Win.”

How to host and post a Reopening Ribbon Cutting

Snap a photo or film a quick 30-second video of your team taking these steps provided by the Quad Cities Chamber, and you will be recognized on their Facebook page:

Find some scissors or whatever you have on hand.

Gather your team members — socially distanced — and cut your ribbon.

Include your business name, location, hours and any steps you’re taking to ensure customer safety.

Post your picture or video on Facebook and tag the Quad Cities Chamber.

Be creative! The possibilities are endless!

Chamber Ambassador Chair Mark Carlson explains how to host and post a Reopening Ribbon Cutting: