Quad Cities Chamber launches Fareway gift card giveaway for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE) announced a partnership with Fareway Stores, Inc., which generously provided $200,000 in Fareway gift cards for ICCE members to support small businesses across the state.

The Quad Cities Chamber announced Monday that, as part of the partnership, they are giving away 40 $50 gift cards from Fareway to support small businesses and their employees disrupted during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Local chambers have the pulse in each community, and how best to serve its small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”

Criteria to be considered for a gift card:

Businesses must have 50 or fewer employees

Business closed or significantly altered operations due to COVID-19

Gift cards can be used to support business operations, a team of employees or an individual employee affected by the pandemic

To apply, fill out the Fareway Gift Cards for Small Businesses form by Friday, May 15. Recipients will be randomly selected and notified by Monday, May 18.

The latest Quad Cities Chamber news and resources related to COVID-19 are available here.