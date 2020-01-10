Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce sued for alleged gender, age discrimination

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is being sued for age and gender discrimination.

The allegations are coming from two former Chamber employees.

The employees say that when five women were fired in June 2018, four were older.

That same day, two men lost jobs, but were given new ones by the chamber.

The lawsuit says they weren’t given that opportunity.

The lawsuit also says two of the women were not given severance packages because the chamber said they couldn’t afford it.

The suit also says that remaining Chamber employees got raises, and the five positions that the women previous held were filled shortly after.

The former employees also claim that members of the Chamber discussed ways to fire these employees without concerns of discrimination accusations.

The Chamber sent Local 4 News this statement.

Since early 2018, the Quad Cities Chamber has focused on becoming a more effective, efficient, and financially strong entity. These changes have allowed the Chamber to continue its mission and better meet the needs of the community. As part of this process, the Chamber restructured its budget, work plan, and workforce. The restructure resulted in much needed and positive growth for the Chamber, but also led to the elimination of certain positions within the organization. Based on such restructuring, the Chamber finds itself defendant in a lawsuit brought by two former Chamber employees. The Chamber stands by the difficult decisions it made during the restructure and will defend those decisions. The Chamber will not comment further on the pending litigation.

To see a pdf of the lawsuit, click below.