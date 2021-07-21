Quad Cities Chamber President earns high level certification

President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, Paul Rumler has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

The ACCE is a professional society based in Alexandria, VA with more than 1,600 chamber of commerce and business members. The certification program tests knowledge in several different areas including management, planning and development.

“I’m proud to be recognized for my experience and knowledge as a Chamber leader,” Rumler said. “Receiving the CCE distinction is the pinnacle of the Chamber profession and I’m thankful to the Quad Cities Chamber for investing in my professional growth. I look forward to continuing our Chamber’s work to drive economic prosperity in the Quad Cities region.”

Rumler is one of sixteen chamber professionals to earn the certification this year. He’s led the Quad Cities Chamber since 2018.