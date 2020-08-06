Quad Cities Chamber provides back-to-school resources for area employers, parents

As employers and working parents try to navigate back-to-school plans and balance their children’s education with their own work schedules, the Quad Cities Chamber says they are “here to help.”

The organization has provided the following resources for employers and parents related to childcare and back-to-school plans for area school districts.

Childcare

If an employee identifies childcare as a challenge, here are some regional resources employers can direct them to:

Referrals to childcare providers

Iowa: Call 855-244-5301 or email Child Care Resource and Referral of Southeast Iowa at Community Action of Eastern Iowa

Call 855-244-5301 or email Child Care Resource and Referral of Southeast Iowa at Community Action of Eastern Iowa Illinois: Call 309-205-3070 (option 3) or email Child Care Resource and Referral of Midwestern Illinois at SAL Family and Community Services

Financial aid for childcare

Iowa: Apply online here

Apply online here Illinois: Call 309-205-3070 (option 2) or toll free at 866-370-4556 (option 2)

Illinois School-Age Childcare Resource Fair

Virtual events hosted by SAL Family and Community Services will cover area childcare programs, childcare referrals, Illinois Child Care Assistance Program, becoming a childcare provider and other community resources.

Join the virtual fair at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6

Join the virtual fair at 7 a.m. on Friday, August 7

United Way Quad Cities resource hotline

Dial 2-1-1 or 563-355-9900 for assistance with childcare, food, rent, utility assistance or other health and human service needs.

Additionally, both Child Care Resource and Referral providers listed above are willing to work with employers to open safe and successful pop-up childcare centers at their place of business.

The Quad Cities Chamber says they are working closely with business owners, school districts and childcare providers to develop creative solutions to assist employers during this time.

What if an employee cannot find quality, reliable care?

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) requires employers to pay qualified family leave wages to employees who are unable to work because they are caring for a child whose school, place of care or provider is closed or unavailable due to COVID-19.

Learn more about paid family leave under the FFCRA:

Back-to-school plans in the Quad Cities

Below are links to area school districts’ back-to-school plans:

Iowa Quad Cities

Illinois Quad Cities

The latest COVID-19 news and resources from the Quad Cities Chamber are here.