Quad Cities Chamber wants area to reopen as one

The Quad Cities Chamber has requested both Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to reopen the Quad Cities economy together.

Quad Cities Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler says that differing guidelines by each state on gatherings, safety equipment and types of businesses reopening on differing dates is confusing to consumers. He believes this could lead to price gouging and supply chain interruptions based on what’s happening in each state.

“We all know the Quad Cities are in two states but we’re one economy,” says Rumler. “It gets difficult for residents and business owners when we have two different sets of guidelines and we’re working to improve our economy, go to work, re-open. Sometimes we don’t know what it looks like between Illinois and Iowa. So we’re asking them to help make sure that we’re all in this together and with consistent guidelines”

Rumler went on to say that a balance can be found between following health guidelines and economic well-being.

You can find more information about the Quad Cities Chamber’s response to the pandemic on their website.