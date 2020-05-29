1  of  5
Breaking News
Illinois: 1,527 new cases, 104 deaths All Illinois regions move to Phase 3 on Friday, businesses and activities to re-open under guidelines John Deere Classic canceled Multiple vehicle accident in Moline, 3 sent to hospital Iowa reaches 500 deaths due to COVID-19
1  of  2
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Quad Cities Checker’s donates 10,000 meals for kids; Plans to donate 20,000 more

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brian Kiel owns the five Checker’s restaurants in the Quad Cities, and he decided to donate 10,000 meal vouchers to the River Bend Foodbank for kids. It’s going help the food bank’s backpack program, that feeds kids on weekends.

“It’s always been important to me to try to feed kids,” Kiel said. “Because myself as a child went hungry plenty of times. When John Deere would go on strike, my dad worked at John Deere and now we have no money, and no food.”

And Kiel isn’t stopping there; He’s donating 20,000 more vouchers in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss