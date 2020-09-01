Quad Cities Christkindlmarkt to go on in 2020

The third annual QC Christkindlmarkt will take place this winter despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they have made new plans to space out vendors in order to maximize social distancing. The ticketed dinner on Friday has also been split into two times to allow more spread out seating.

The Christmas festival and shopping village features German food, music and gifts.

It scheduled from December 4th to the 6th at the Freight House Farmers market area. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.