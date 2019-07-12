Quad Cities coalition participating in “Lights for Liberty” vigil tonight

MOLINE — Many people across the Quad Cities will join thousands of Americans across the nation tonight in a vigil aimed at shinning lights on the detention camps on the Southern border.

The event is called “Lights for Liberty” and they are hoping to get people’s attention about the conditions inside of the camps and show what the migrants families and their children are facing while being inside of these camps.

They feel like these camps are inhumane and calls for an end of the use of them. However, President Trump says the camps are in good condition.

One professor spoke with Local Four News and shared his thoughts on the matter and says politics aside, this is not the American way.