Quad Cities Comic Con held despite other area cancellations

Several area events were cancelled this weekend due to concerns over crowd sizes in the wake of several cases of Coronavirus in Illinois and Iowa.

However, Quad Cities Comic Con was held this weekend, despite those concerns.

Organizers say that they saw smaller crowd sizes than usual, but they tell Local 4 News that they did everything they could to help protect their attendees.

This includes hand sanitizer stations throughout the convention center.

According to the event’s lead promoter Randy Beasley, “We’ve been sweeping and mopping constantly. It’s been different than other shows. Normal shows it happens once every couple of hours. This time it’s every 25 minutes, non-stop, around the clock.”

The next Quad Cities Comic Con will be held next year in March.