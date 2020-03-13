Quad Cities Comic Con still holding event this weekend

Quad Cities Comic Con is happening at the QCCA Expo Center this weekend despite events being cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The lead promoter says the plan is to regulate the number of people in the expo center. He expects between 30 to 50 people at any given time.

“I know a lot of the big shows are closing and a lot of people are out of work and commissions and it’s hurting people so before anything else happens or this gets any crazier we’re just trying to throw a normal show as normal as we can before too much panic happens,” said Randy Beasley.

He said no vendors backed out of the event because of the coronavirus. However, he said one special guest who is older is not coming because she didn’t want to risk it.

The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.