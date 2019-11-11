Quad Cities community celebrates ‘Happy Joe’ Witty’s life

This past weekend, the Quad Cities reflected on the life of “Happy Joe” Whitty.

On Saturday, a public celebration of Whitty’s life was held at Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island.

Many people from the area shared fond memories of knowing him, including his daughter, Kristel Ersan.

“He was an uncle, a brother, a friend, a grandpa… So many things to so many people,” said Ersan, the Marketing Director for Happy Joe’s. “We just felt like we needed to have a party so everybody that wanted to come and pay their respects or tell stories, or remember Joe in a happy light, could come and be part of today’s event.”

“Happy Joe” Whitty’s Celebration of Life featured complimentary pizza and ice cream from Happy Joe’s, as well as a cash bar.