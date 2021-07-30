Quad Cities Community Foundation President and CEO Sherry Ristau stepping down

After seven years leading the Quad Cities Community Foundation, President and CEO Sherry Ristau will step down from her position at the end of August.

“I am deeply grateful for all the relationships and opportunities this community has provided me since arriving in the Quad Cities,” said Ristau. “With the board of directors, we have spent the last seven years in pursuit of a new mission to transform the region through the generosity of donors, and I believe wholeheartedly that we have moved the organization to meet that mission for the benefit of our community. Now is the time to welcome an even greater transformational leader into our work.”

A search for the next president and CEO will be led by Randy Moore, chairperson of the board of directors, and the board, which is made up of community members.

Moore will serve as president and CEO until a successor is named.

“Sherry has hired and led a high-performing team of professionals who love their work, love their community, and are quite frankly, whip-smart. We are positioned so well to take this work to the next level,” Moore said. “I’m looking forward to working more closely with the team in the months ahead. Under Sherry’s thoughtful leadership, the Community Foundation has grown in donor contributions, grants awarded out into the community, and regional reputation and awareness.”

Since arriving September 2014, Ristau guided a renaming and rebranding from the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend to the Quad Cities Community Foundation while charitable assets grew from $112 million to $182.5 million.

Over the past two years, Ristau and her team launched back-to-back Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Funds to support recovery from the historic Mississippi River flood of 2019 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leading to more than $2 million in support raised and granted out to support relief and recovery efforts.

“I’m very proud of all that has been accomplished,” Ristau said. “What I hope our staff and board — and our donors, volunteers, and community — know is that these are not my accomplishments. They are all of ours. Our work isn’t possible without this community. And I know that this organization will continue to flourish as it ensures that generosity always lives here in the Quad Cities region.”