Quad Cities Community Foundation welcomes Randy Moore as new board chairperson

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has welcomed Randy Moore as its new board chairperson.

Moore has had a 40-year career in the water and wastewater industry, a news release says.

“This is one of the best run boards that I’ve ever been a part of,” Moore said. “I see huge opportunities for extending our focus to cultivating new partnerships and helping marginalized organizations and people across the Quad Cities.”

Moore, an Indiana native and former member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Drinking Water Advisory Council, is dedicated to affecting positive change on the local level—a mindset that he’s brought to numerous leadership positions throughout his career, including his role as president of Iowa American Water, where he advocates for equal access to clean water.

Moore is also a steadfast supporter of developing others, particularly minorities and disenfranchised individuals. “This past year, we’ve seen major cultural changes across America,” he said. “All kinds of things happened that brought race to the forefront of everything that we do. That woke me up to the incredible opportunity we have right here in the Quad Cities to help marginalized organizations and people who call this region home.”

“I’ve seen firsthand that this organization, and everything that comes out of it, is based on generosity,” said Moore, who is eager to start working on intentional ways of balancing funding allocations throughout the community and bringing marginalized areas into clearer focus. “We’re going to reach into areas that we haven’t reached into before,” he said. “We’ll bring certain things to the front of the table that have typically been at the back.”

Alongside national cultural change, Moore’s appointment also comes on the heels of additional changes on the board. Jill McLaughlin will step down from the Community Foundation board after decades of leadership—including a stint as chairperson. McLaughlin worked tirelessly to support her fellow Quad City residents through work informed by generosity.

Moore’s predecessor, Jean Moran, also has been an exemplary leader who laid the groundwork for transformative change within the organization and community at large. She will continue serving on the board, as past-chair.

“Both Jill and Jean have been instrumental to bringing positive change to the people of our community and the organizations that serve them,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “I have no doubt that Randy is perfectly positioned to continue their legacy as our chair in this critical moment in time.”