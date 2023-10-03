Eight local organizations have received funding to help underwrite programming at the Adler Theatre.

The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) has awarded a total of $249,275 to eight arts related organizations from the Adler Theatre Fund. Grants will be used by these organizations to help underwrite programming at the theatre. The Quad Cities Cultural Trust has granted just over $16.9 million dollars to art and cultural institutions to date.

QCCT’s mission is to advocate for the cultural vitality of the area to benefit all residents by investing in the financial stability of the organizations it supports.

These groups are receiving funding for 2023 from the Adler Theatre Fund.

• Adler Theatre

• Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, Inc.

• Ballet Quad Cities

• Davenport Central Vocal Boosters

• Quad City Arts

• Quad City Symphony Orchestra

• TMBC Lincoln Resource Center

• Windjammers Unlimited, Inc.

For more information on performances funded by the QCCT’s Adler Theatre fund that are coming to the Adler, click here. For more information on the Quad Cities Cultural Trust, click here.