Many sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed. March is usually a busy month for bars with people coming out to watch March Madness, the NHL, and NBA. Without that Brandon Albertson, owner of Brandon's Pub and Grill said he will need to get creative.

"Throughout the month of March and going into spring as things start to heat up and will wanna be outside. We do have our beer garden so if you want to enjoy the weather." Albertson said. "People like to walk, people like to enjoy their time with their families outside during this time of year and you know we can do Bags tournaments. We can do things to get creative to get people. If you can't watch a sport you can do a sport."