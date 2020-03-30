Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund grants $350,402 to 19 organizations

The first grants made from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been awarded.

Since opening the grant program last week, nearly 70 nonprofits have requested upwards of $2.5 million in support.

As of Friday, the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund has raised just over $580,000.

“There is tremendous need, and with tremendous need comes tremendous opportunity,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, who together with the United Way of the Quad Cities and the Regional Development Authority, is leading the community’s effort to raise dollars that will support vulnerable community members during the pandemic.

“Every day—and sometimes every hour—we are receiving critical grant requests,” Ristau said. “Every gift from a Quad Citizen will go to organizations supporting other Quad Citizens during these remarkable times. It will take every one of us to consider how we can support our neighbors and community in these difficult times. Whether it is $5 or $5,000, every dollar truly makes a difference.”

Last week, United Way Board Chairperson Linda Bowers matched every gift to the fund—up to $50,000. The fund received $50,000 in additional support on Friday. Now, Jeff and Reggie Goldstein have agreed to match the next $25,000 donated to the fund.

Gifts to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund can be made online at www.QCCommunityFoundation.org or www.unitedwayqc.org, or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation at 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722.

The first round of grants were awarded to organizations focused on efforts to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections in the region by helping the community follow public health recommendations and helping to address the financial impact of following those recommendations. The grantees are providing critical support to children, youth, seniors, healthcare services, emergency housing, and other needs of the most vulnerable and affected by this pandemic disaster. A total of $350,402—nearly all the cash in the fund at this time—was granted in this first round to 19 organizations:

Alternatives for the Older Adult , to expand emergency assistance for individuals and families—$30,000

, to expand emergency assistance for individuals and families—$30,000 Center for Active Seniors , to provide crisis advocacy for seniors—$35,000

, to provide crisis advocacy for seniors—$35,000 Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities , to continue critical children’s therapy provision—$10,000

, to continue critical children’s therapy provision—$10,000 Community Action of Eastern Iowa , to expand food provision for Quad Cities-—$15,000

, to expand food provision for Quad Cities-—$15,000 Community Health Care, Inc ., to cover curbside care costs—$30,402

., to cover curbside care costs—$30,402 Family Resources, Inc ., to continue critical services to children and families—$35,000

., to continue critical services to children and families—$35,000 Friendship Manor , to maintain critical services to keep seniors safe—$20,000

, to maintain critical services to keep seniors safe—$20,000 Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities , to continue essential services in housing—$10,000

, to continue essential services in housing—$10,000 Hand in Hand , to continue critical services to people with disabilities—$5,000

, to continue critical services to people with disabilities—$5,000 Handicapped Development Center , to continue critical services to people with disabilities—$22,000

, to continue critical services to people with disabilities—$22,000 Heart of Hope Ministries , to expand feeding of households in need—$5,000

, to expand feeding of households in need—$5,000 Humility Homes & Services, Inc ., to continue housing homeless individuals and families—$30,000

., to continue housing homeless individuals and families—$30,000 Nahant Marsh Education Center , to continue critical land management for flood protection—$5,000

, to continue critical land management for flood protection—$5,000 QC Haven of Hope , to continue housing homeless families—$2,500

, to continue housing homeless families—$2,500 River Bend Foodbank , to expand food provision for Quad Cities—$30,000

, to expand food provision for Quad Cities—$30,000 Safer Foundation , to support technologies for remote learning in the Youth Empowerment Program—$6,500

, to support technologies for remote learning in the Youth Empowerment Program—$6,500 SAL Family and Community Services , to supportEmergency Child Care for Illinois Essential Workforce—$25,000

, to supportEmergency Child Care for Illinois Essential Workforce—$25,000 The Salvation Army—Quad Cities , to expand sheltering options for homeless individuals and families—$30,000

, to expand sheltering options for homeless individuals and families—$30,000 World Relief Moline, tocontinue critical services to refugee families—$4,000

Matt Mendenhall, president and CEO of the Regional Development Authority, said that the community should have a new appreciation for organizations that provide a safety net in our community.

“With the number of people losing their incomes, access to food and shelter take on new importance,” Mendenhall said in the news release. “As we’ve talked to organizations, and reviewed each grant request, it has been impressive to see how the nonprofits have stepped up in so many ways, from adjusting how health care is provided, to increasing food access, as well as to providing relief resources for monthly bills. We are all in this together.”

Disaster Recovery Grant applications continue to be accepted. Priority will be given to nonprofits, schools, or units of government providing basic needs services not funded by tax dollars to communities that were already vulnerable before the pandemic, or that are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and the resulting health measures on finances and service availability. Priority with then be given to nonprofits, schools, or units of government providing any services to the populations as described above, and nonprofits, schools, or units of government experiencing challenges due to public health recommendations—particularly those implementing remote work or that are at high risk of staff reductions.

Grants can serve both individuals and businesses, though individuals and businesses cannot apply directly for the grants. The grant application is short and straightforward to lessen the burden on organizations during this unprecedented moment. The Quad Cities Community Foundation will administer the grants in partnership with members of the Disaster Ready Quad Cities Recovery Committee, United Way of the Quad Cities, Regional Development Authority, and other community partners.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge we’ve not seen in our lifetimes,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of the United Way of the Quad Cities. “The fast actions of our community—individuals, businesses, and leaders—to mobilize resources immediately needed to shore up the needs of many is proof that we are resilient. I’m proud of our collaboration with Quad Cities Community Foundation and so many others raising funds through the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund. This pandemic is a new challenge for us, but the community spirit required in response is not. As Quad Citizens, we have a history of coming together to take care of one another. We’ll get through this together.”

To make a donation or to apply for a grant, visit https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/qcdisasterrecovery.