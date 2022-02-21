As tensions rise in Eastern Europe, Local 4 News spoke with a local family who spent more than10 years on a mission trip in Ukraine.

Jon and Jenny Gainer uprooted their entire lives back in 2009, when they embarked on the journey to teach English and plant churches in Eastern Europe. The couple attended Bettendorf Community Church at the time.

“A huge piece of our heart is there.” Jenny Gainer said — as she reflected on those still in Ukraine.

“The beauty of technology. I can make a call to Ivan right now and talk with him immediately. In fact, he could join us on this Zoom call,” Jon Gainer described, before adding his friend Ivan to the Zoom call to share more about what life is like in Ukraine right now.

Bettendorf Community Church is sending crafts to Ukrainian children. For more information on how you can get involved, visit here.