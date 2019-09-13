Quad Cities gets beneficial rain Thursday night/Friday morning

Things worked out pretty well in the Quad Cities weather department late last night.

We got some rain, but didn’t have to deal with severe t’storms!

While we did have some gusty winds and quite a bit of lightning, there were no severe t’storm warnings issued for the metro Quad Cities.

When Thursday’s drought update came out we were still firmly in a moderate drought. Next week’s update could show some improvement based on the rain that fell last night, and more rain is possible Saturday night.

Here are some totals from last night/this morning:

And here are a few more reports that came in to the NWS:

Elizabeth, IL – 2.15″

Kewanee, IL – 1.24″

Princeton, IL – 1.19″

LeClaire, IA – 1.07″

Maquoketa, IA – 1.00″