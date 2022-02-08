For the first time since Christmas (!) we made it into the 50s today in the Quad Cities.

Our high hit 53° in Moline and Davenport this afternoon.

There’s not as much snow on the ground in the Quad Cities as there was a week ago…and that allowed temperatures to warm into the 50s.

Where there is still a good amount of snow on the ground (South and East of the QC.) temperatures were only in the 30s/40s this afternoon.

We’ll have to wait a while longer to hit 60° for the first time as temps are set too cool a bit this week.

On average, we hit our first 60°, or warmer, high in late February.