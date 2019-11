The QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island held a Gun & Knife Show. Over 100 vendors were present and over 1,000 people attended.

It was a dream sight for all outdoors-man with firearms, fishing equipment, hunting weapons, food, and a host of other items being sold.

There were plenty of newer guns as well as old antique ones from the 1800s.

Young hunters were also there hoping to raise money to go on out of state hunting trips next year.