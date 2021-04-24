Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival set for August at Rhythm City

Hot air balloons are inflated during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of spectators for opening weekend and exponentially more over the course of the nine-day event. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino Resort will host this year’s event at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport from Friday, Aug. 13-Saturday, Aug. 14.

Gates open at 4 p.m. daily. Admission is free but donation items or cash are appreciated to support the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. A list of items the center needs is at https://qcawc.org/

Attendees can expect to view the balloon launch at 6 p.m. each day, with tethered balloon rides post- launch for $15 per rider, free balloon glow viewing at dusk, and a play area for kids including bounce houses, face painting and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to set up for an evening of balloon viewing. Food vendors also will be on site.

“We here at Rhythm City look forward to bringing this unique family-friendly event to our property. Being a community friendly casino resort,” Mo Hyder, general manager of Rhythm City Casino Resort, said in a news release.

For more information about the festival and to keep up with weather conditions for the launch, visit https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/index.html, quadcitiesballoonfestival.com or Facebook @quadcitiesballoonfestival and @RhythmCityCasino.

About the Quad-Cities Balloon Festival

Founded in 2008, the Quad-Cities Balloon Festival is a not-for-profit organization. The festival continues to provide a unique annual family-friendly event within the Quad-Cities.