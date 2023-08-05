The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival Committee and Rhythm City Casino Resort have announced that the Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival is set for Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12, at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport.

The event will raise money for the nonprofit organizations Quad City Friends Community

Social Club and the Quad City Veterans Outreach Group, according to a news release.

There is no admission for this family-friendly event. Donations will go to the organizations.

The event area opens at 4 p.m. on Friday with all area motorcyclists invited to participate in a Bikes & Balloons night with a special parking area for motorcycles to park and spectators to look at while waiting for the evening’s balloon launch.

On Saturday the gates open at 2 p.m. with a special Hot Rods and Hot Air Balloons Car Show.

Area car enthusiasts will have their collector and custom vehicles on display for spectators to

view and enjoy while waiting for the Saturday evening balloon launch.

Attendees can expect to see a sky full of colors take off from the Rhythm City Casino launch field around 6 p.m. each evening. After the balloons have flown from the event field, they will make their way back for an evening of fun. The pilots and crews will return to re-inflate their balloons at dusk for a popular “night glow” both nights. Tethered balloon rides will be available both days for $20 per rider.

A kids’ bounce house fun area will be set up alongside the balloon launch field.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Food vendors from around the Quad City area will be on site.

The main title sponsor is Rhythm City Casino with other major sponsors of including La-Z-Boy,

Zimmerman Honda, Subway and Hodge Company.

All activities are weather dependent. For more information, visit here or here.