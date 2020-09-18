Quad Cities Illinois Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk set for this weekend

The Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk hosted by the QC Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is taking place this Sunday September 20 from 11am to 2pm at Len Brown’s North Shore Inn and Marina – 700 North Shore Drive, Moline, IL.

The event is both virtual and in-person. Participants will be able to drop-off donations, get their shirts, beads, and more. Groups will be assigned a time to arrive to ensure small groups and safety protocols. After pick-up, participants can walk in small groups along the river, in their own neighborhoods, or anywhere they choose.

The walk is happens annually and the event contact is Valerie Rumler.

Link to register for the event.