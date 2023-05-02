Quad Cities Interfaith (QCI) has announced new leadership on its Executive Committee, according to a news release.

As of January 2023, Alexandra Dermody has been serving as president of the organization. Dermody originally came to QCI as an integrated voter engagement organizer and census liaison in 2020.

The other members of the executive committee were elected during QCI’s April bi-monthly board meeting. Gloria Mancilla will serve as vice president. Julie Henke will serve as treasurer. Pastor Santina Poor will serve as secretary.

Gloria Mancilla is a member of St Anthony’s Catholic Church, where she is the coordinator for the Hispanic Food Pantry, and has been an integral part of QCI’s Community ID Program. She has dedicated her time to ensuring the Latino community has the same access to services and resources as everyone else and that their voices are heard.

Henke represents her congregation, Edwards United Church of Christ in Davenport, on the board. She also teaches CPR classes for the Red Cross. She is a long-time supporter and board member of QCI..

Santina is a pastor Hope United Church of Christ in Moline. She is one of the newest members.

Mayra Hernandez will be QCI’s new acting director. She officially was approved for the role at the April meeting. Hernandez has been an organizer with QCI for nearly two years.

About Quad Cities Interfaith

Quad Cities Interfaith is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization of congregations and community groups that builds local leadership and address community issues in the Quad Cities region of Illinois and Iowa. QCI strives to improve the quality of life in the region by developing community leadership in congregations and other institutions, so as to bring values into public dialogue and work together to speak with a strong, unified voice in decisions that affect lives in the community