Quad Cities Interfaith (QCI) has announced its first fundraising banquet “Unmasking Injustice: What’s Behind the Mask?” The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a main program at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, a news release says.

Quad Cities Interfaith (qcinterfaith.org)

A call to action will be made at the banquet to ensure everyone has access to basic identifications and safe, stable, and affordable housing, the release says.

The banquet will feature photographer and multimedia artist Miriam Alarcon Avila. Her acclaimed work “Luchadores Immigrants” has seen exhibition spaces from the Des Moines Art Center to the German American Heritage Center and Museum.

Additionally, in alignment with QCI’s vision, this year’s awardees of the QCI Community Leadership and Justice Award are Isaac Carr, citizenship coordinator at Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and Brian Foy, founder of the Edwards UCC Tutoring Program. This year QCI will honor Leslie Kilgannon, executive director of the Quad Cities Housing Council and former Quad Cities Interfaith executive director with the 2023 Marvin Mottet Leadership Award.

About Quad Cities Interfaith

Quad Cities Interfaith is a coalition of congregations and community groups that have come together to build local leadership and address issues in the Quad-City region of Illinois and Iowa. The group works to improve the quality of life in the region by developing leaders in congregations and other institutions, so as to introduce values into public dialogue and speak with a strong, unified voice in decisions that affect Quad-Citians.