

Quad Cities Interfaith and NAACP of Illinois will partner to bring a non-partisan candidate forum to Rock Island County. This forum will be for both the Rock Island County Sheriff election as well as the Illinois House of Representatives District 72 election.

The event will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island.

The sheriff forum will be held first, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a 30-minute break, with the state representative forum 7-8:30 p.m.

The purpose of this forum is to allow voters in Rock Island to hear candidates’ positions on current issues, as well as to promote community electoral participation, a news release says. The public is welcome to this free event.

The candidates will answer written questions in a moderated non-partisan format, and there will be an allotted time for the public to ask the candidates questions.

Confirmed candidates for state representative are Gregg Johnson and Thurgood Brooks. Confirmed candidates for sheriff are Darren Hart and Marcus Herbert.

Quad Cities Interfaith is a coalition of congregations and community groups that have come together to build local leadership and address issues in the Quad-City region of Illinois and Iowa. The group works to improve the quality of life in the region by developing leaders in congregations and other institutions, so as to introduce values into public dialogue and speak with a strong, unified voice in decisions that affect Quad-Citians.

Contact Bordolo at amber@qcinterfaith.org for more information.