While travelers in other parts of the country were dealing with travel issues, the Quad Cities International Airport shattered a record for traffic that stood since 2019.

The airport reported a record-breaking number of tower movements in the month of May, with over 4,200 tower movements recorded. A tower movement is typically defined as any time a plane lands or takes off, regardless of the size of the aircraft. That number exceeding the most recent high of 3,655 set in May 2019. The number of tower movements affects many areas of an airport, but the most crucial is federal funding. The busier the airport, the better the opportunities are to receive grants from the FAA, which can be used to buy equipment, support airport maintenance and improvement projects, and more.

The airport in Moline is considered Class C (Charlie) airspace. Airport classifications are based on four factors: traffic volume, type of operations, required level of safety, and national/public interest. These classifications are designed to improve aviation safety and reduce the risk of midair collisions by separating traffic. There are six classifications in the U.S. for controlled airspace and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago is considered Class B.

Airspace classification helps attract new or expanded commercial air service. It shows the anticipated traffic at an airport, along with the size of the most common or manageable aircraft, which helps with future planning. Airspace classification has a direct impact on air traffic controllers’ earning potential. Higher classifications require higher skill levels, which means higher compensation.

“Despite the challenges regional airports are facing growing commercial travel, the general aviation community remains a beacon of light,” said Ashleigh Davis, public relations and marketing manager, Quad Cities International Airport. “Credit for this milestone really belongs to the flights schools and instructors based at MLI, and our thriving general aviation community. Class C is ideal for flight schools and student pilots because it provides the opportunity to learn to listen to the tower, as well as communicate with it, without the heavy congestion of busier airports.”

The airport continues its rebound from the COVID pandemic, which severely impacted air travel. Planes flying out are full, which is what airlines look for when deciding where to add flights.