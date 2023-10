Congressman Eric Sorensen visited the Quad Cities International Airport.

Sorensen made the trip to highlight the economic benefits the airport provides. He also wanted to point to the possibility of a spaceport at the facility. Sorensen responded about the upgrades coming to the airport, saying they’ll make the Midwest an international hub that will deliver an economic boost to the area.

A $283,000 grant is paying for a study to look into the viability of a spaceport locally.