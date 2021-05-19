Quad Cities International continues to see growth in returning travelers

After hitting a low point last April just as the pandemic was taking hold, the Quad Cities International Airport is continuing to see an increase in returning travelers a year later.

This April, more than 36,000 passengers used the airport. In comparison, under 3,000 passengers passed through the gates in April 2020.

Usually there is a drop in the month of April from the spring break passenger traffic in March, but this year there was an increase.

“We typically see a slight dip in April coming off of the busy spring break season so the slight bump in passenger numbers was a welcome sight,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “QC Airport is known for being quick, easy to navigate and friendly so we’ve been working with airport staff and emphasizing with our airline partners the importance of living up to our travelers’ expectations. Remaining customer-focused has helped us weather the industry’s most difficult year in history and will continue to be what helps set us apart and bring travelers back.”

The gains in travel are in the leisure travel market as families are starting to travel more as restrictions loosen at popular destinations. Business travel, though, is still lagging.

“We serve a large number of business travelers so we know a big part of our recovery will depend on when businesses start sending people back out on the road,” said Leischner. “We know we are in for a long road ahead to full recovery but we will continue working with airlines to restore service and explore any new opportunities that will not only help support our economic recovery as a region but all our QC travelers.”

As a reminder to travelers, even as mask mandates are starting to be relaxed, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the face mask requirements that include airports and commercial aircraft through September 13.