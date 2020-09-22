Quad Cities Iowa suicide prevention walk set for this weekend

Photo provided by: Quad Cities Iowa Out Of the Darkness Walk

The Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk hosted by the QC Iowa Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is taking place this Sunday, September 27 from 10 am to 12 pm at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bettendorf.

The event is both virtual and in-person. Participants will be able to drop-off donations, get their shirts, beads, and more. After the opening ceremony, participants can walk in small groups along the trails, or remotely if walking virtually. The opening ceremony will be streamed on the group’s Facebook page.

To register for the walk, click the link here.