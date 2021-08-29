Quad Cities is next stop for national esports conference

In conjunction with St. Ambrose University, the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC’) Hometown Series will head to Davenport on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24. Visit Quad Cities also is a presenting partner, a news release says.

Rhythm City Casino will serve as the host location for the NECC scholastic LAN event in the Quad Cities. Tickets for the event will go on sale soon.

The National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) will host a series of scholastic LAN events throughout the 2021-22 academic year called the Hometown Series. A LAN event stands for Local Area Network event where players connect computers together for multiplayer video games played simultaneously.

The NECC’s Hometown Series are open to both collegiate and high-school programs. The NECC will host six to eight of these events throughout the 2021-22 academic year. The Hometown Series officially kicks off in South Bend, Indiana, on August 28-29 at the Bendix Esports Arena.

“As a grassroots-oriented young esports professional, I am grateful to collaborate with the NECC on creating impactful experiences for collegiate esports,” said Chase Neukam, Hometown Series event team manager and director of esports at St. Ambrose.

“I have planned and operated over 150 esports events ranging from local gatherings to nationally-recognized tournaments and I believe the Hometown Series is a particularly special opportunity for scholastic esports,” he said. “I’m eager to spearhead the Event Team for these innovative initiatives with my colleagues Chase Dewitt, Caleb Glube, and Zach Zahnle.”

“We are thrilled to announce the new Hometown Series Esports event with the NECC, St. Ambrose University, and Rhythm City Casino Resort,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Hosting the student-athletes and delivering a unique Quad Cities experience will be a priority for our organization with this first-time event. We are constantly looking at new and innovative ideas and events that build our story and brand.”

“Rhythm City Casino Resort is always looking for exciting guest opportunities and the NECC Hometown Series is a perfect example of the unique events we like to offer,” said Ryan Lounsbury, the director of marketing at Rhythm City Casino. “We have worked with some of the key members that are a part of the event in the past and have seen the fun and excitement they can bring.”

The event will feature game play, as well as college fairs and educational panels. Panelists will include esports industry professionals, college esports representatives, and NECC staff members.

For more information, contact Jacob VanRyn at jacob@neccathletics.com

About NECC Esports

The NECC began sponsoring esports in the fall of 2020. The NECC sponsors both regular season competition and championships across a variety of titles. For more information, visit here.