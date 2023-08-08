The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium, voted the #1 Dive Bar in the country is partnering with local bars in upper Rock Island County to host the inaugural Quad Cities Karaoke Championship. Eighteen local singers will compete in the semi-finals in the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino Resort on Thursday, August 17th, starting at 6 p.m. Nine of the 18 singers will move to the Championship Round at Rhythm City Casino on Thursday, August 24th at 7 p.m. Finalists will compete for cash prizes of $1500 split among the Top 3 in the Championship Round. Rhythm City Casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

The contest is the brainchild of Lynn Hunt, co-owner of the Edge, and Chris Pierce, a singer and entrepreneur. It’s designed to attract the top karaoke singers from around the community to display their talent and support local businesses.

“The karaoke championship offered those that want to compete to pick from nine qualifying events, held in nine different venues, on nine different dates,” said Pierce, who will emcee the event. “We have been blown away by the popularity of the qualifying rounds and the amazing talent that lives right here in the Quad Cities area,” The two top scoring singers at each qualifying event automatically advanced to the semi-finals.

There’s no fee to enter the competition and all events are free for spectators, including the semifinals and championship round. Spectators must be over 21 years of age to attend the semifinals and/or the championship rounds. “This is the inaugural event for the Quad Cities Karaoke Championship,” said Hunt. “We plan to make this an annual competition that will include more qualifying dates and locations so that we can attract the absolute best singers from around the region and draw audiences into the qualifying locations so they can follow the competition right to the championship.”

The 18 qualifiers who are heading to the semifinals on August 17 include:

Scott Byrne, Andalusia

Brittany Calvert, Erie

Teresa Canten, Geneseo

Angelina Chavez, Rock Falls

Tonya Dawes-Gass, Geneseo

Sandi Dehm, Moline, IL

Valerie Ebenroth, Cordova

Flash, Geneseo

Emmalee Hilburn, Hillsdale

Allias Holman, Moline

Joe Kutzman, Geneseo

Lauren Larson, East Moline

Kim Magee, Hampton

Donte Nystrom, Davenport

Dylan Rohm, Columbus Junction

Amber Smith, Sherrard

Brian Smith, Milan

Corrie Zschiesche, Prophetstown

For more information on the tournament, visit the group’s Facebook page.