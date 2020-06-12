Quad Cities Marathon goes virtual this year

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon has announced its plan to go virtual this year in September.

To ensure the health and safety of the community members, the board of directors for the race have decided to host virtual QCM that will offer a Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, 1-Mile, and Kids Run.

Starting Sept. 1st until Sept. 27th, participants will submit finish times to be posted in the final results. They will also receive shirts, finish medals, race bib, and packet.

There will not be any prize money this year for elite runners, overall awards, or age group awards. Race officials have planned a fun 2-day “drive through” packet pickup at the East Moline race headquarters.

The organizers have introduced a revised race website and new merchandise for the race this year and will continue the Brew Star Series, QC Coaster Challenge, and Training Program.

Complete details on the virtual offerings for 2020 will be available online at www.qcmarathon.org.