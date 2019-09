The 22nd year of the Quad Cities Marathon has a route change in Bettendorf due to the I-74 bridge construction.

Participants will be coming across the Illinois bound bridge, unlike in past years, when runners would use the west-bound Iowa bridge.

The Bettendorf Police Department recommends people find alternative routes, if possible.

The race starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.

This year’s race map can be found below or on the Quad Cities Marathon website.