Quad Cities Marathon stimulates local economy

“We have a lot more reservations than normal.” Jack Viviani with Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Moline, Illinois explains.

Along with many other local restaurants and businesses in the Quad Cities, the steakhouse looks forward to an increase in customers this coming weekend — as runners from across the country visit the community.

“Tourism is gonna play a major part in recovery in our area from pandemic.” a spokesperson with Visit Quad Cities said.

The founder and director for the Quad Cities marathon, Joe Moreno, explains how this year differs from 2020.

“Last year being such a weird year with the COVID pandemic we did do a virtual event.” Moreno adds, “To be back to normal running on streets — that’s the beauty.”

Approximately 4,000 participants registered — 40% visiting from out of town — making this weekend a chance to show off the vibrant community here in the Q-C-A.



While Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse is more than ready to welcome an influx in customers — they know their food is the perfect way to carb-load before the big race.



“We have lots of options — if you’re looking for carbs you’ve come to the right place.” Viviani said.