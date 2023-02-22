Young adults around the Quad Cities got to check out different jobs in the area today.

The QC Mayors’ Young Adult Hiring Fair took place at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Dozens of prospective employees showed up to see different job options available in the Quad Cities.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says it’s a great way for the cities to work together.

“It’s wonderful to work with the mayors,” Thoms said. “We do it on a regular basis on a number of different issues. And this we took a hold of, because once again, when the mayors are designed to be leaders and so once again setting that pace. Also, one thing the mayors do is networking people together. And so this is taking the net, the youth and then working together with the businesses in the community.”

More than 60 companies looking for employees came out to the job fair.