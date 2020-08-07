Quad Cities Missing Persons Network continues to rally behind 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

It’s been a couple of weeks since Davenport Police have held a news conference about Breasia.

Detectives spoke one on one with Local 4 Friday, they say the investigation is still a priority.



They say they’re still exploring all options, and are in touch with Breasia’s mother almost everyday.

They say she’s been cooperating since day one.

“It’s not forgotten about, and it won’t be forgotten about,” says Stephanie Kinney, Board member of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

Friday marks exactly 4 weeks since the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, but yet The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network is still rallying behind her. They want to do what they can to help bring her home.

“It’s no stone left unturned, and we will do whatever we can, with whatever information we’re given to bring her home,” says Kinney.

Kinney says, there have been no law enforcement searches for Breasia in weeks.

For that reason they’ve received many calls of people asking what they can do to help at this point.

“Obviously we don’t have a set location of where we could be searching to help, but we do provide safety tips for them. We also tell them where they need to go and bring with them. We do as much as we can to help point them to a direction, or get them to a direction, but without a location it’s really hard to provide that information,” says Kinney.

Kinney says the most important thing to do now is to be there for the family.

“Lift their spirits up, and let them know everyone is doing what they can at this point. Just be there for them and bring Breasia home, and hopefully it’s a good outcome for everybody.”

The organization says it doesn’t have people actively searching at this point.

They say they typically ramp up searching if law enforcement gives them specific areas to look.

At this point they say police have not.