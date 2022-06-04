Visit Quad Cities and area museums have teamed up to present Quad Cities Museum Week June 5-12. Museums throughout the Quad Cities region will welcome visitors with activities, new exhibits, discounted admissions, tours, special programs and more. There is a museum to meet everyone’s interests, from art, science, and technology to local, national, and world history.

This collaboration between area museums and Visit Quad Cities was first launched in 2015. It celebrates the wealth of museums in the Quad Cities bistate region and creates greater awareness of what each museum has to offer.

“The Quad Cities is home to more than ten museums,” says Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications for Visit Quad Cities. “Each of our museums offers something completely different to appeal to various audiences and ages. We invite people to get out and explore with family and friends, and discover new stories, experiences and adventures.”

Information on each of this year’s QC Museum Week participants and their specials can be found here (https://qcmuseumweek.com/specials). Area museums encourage guests to post about their museum experiences on social media using the hashtag #QCMuseumWeek.

Bix Beiderbecke Museum & Archives – complimentary admission and extended hours

Buffalo Bill Museum – $1 off adult and senior admission

Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead – complimentary admission when you mention “QC Museum Week”

Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House – complimentary tours, programs, exhibits

Colonel Davenport House – Pioneer Days June 11-12, from 12-4:30 p.m. each day

Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village – free admission and live demonstrations of old-world crafts on select dates

Davenport School Museum – complimentary admission and new exhibits

Family Museum – new Thomas & Friends™ exhibit

Figge Art Museum – special programming throughout the week for all ages

German American Heritage Center – complimentary admission

Hauberg Estate – complimentary “Behind the Scenes” tours

Iowa 80 Trucking Museum – complimentary admission and gift shop discount

John Hauberg Indian Museum – complimentary admission and farming activity (sensory table)

Karpeles Manuscript Museum – complimentary admission and scavenger hunt with prizes

Putnam Museum & Science Center – $5 discounted admission and a special movie, “Kaluoka-Hina”, playing on the big screen

The Sawmill Museum – buy-one-get-one-free admission

Fun Facts about QC Museums

Iowa 80 Trucking Museum: Did you know that the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum is home to what is believed to be the first truck ever built in the U.S.? The 1903 Eldridge was built by George Eldridge and his employees in Des Moines.

John Hauberg Indian Museum: Before opening in 1939, Hauberg welcomed Meskwaki people from Tama, Iowa, to construct a wickiup and part of a long house for the museum. These examples of summer and winter homes are still on display.

Putnam Museum & Science Center: The Putnam displays and preserves over 250,000 artifacts representing history, science and culture for future generations.

Bix Beiderbecke Museum & Archives: The museum houses many personal artifacts owned by jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke, including his piano, first cornet, performance tuxedo, touring trunk and the door hardware to his final apartment. The museum contains the largest collection and archives in the world dedicated to the study of Bix Beiderbecke, including the primary resources for multiple biographies written about him.

Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village: Did you know that Walnut Grove was once a stagecoach stop? It covered approximately three acres and at one time was covered with walnut trees, hence the name.

Cody Homestead: Two buffalo live at the historic boyhood home of Buffalo Bill Cody.

German American Heritage Center & Museum: This historic building opened in 1862 as a “gasthaus” or hotel, for immigrants. It remained a hotel for over 100 years, through the 1980s. Since then, the building at the foot of Centennial Bridge has been renovated into a museum. It is only one of a handful of historic buildings of its kind still in existence.

The Sawmill Museum: Weyerhaeuser of the Quad Cities and Clinton lumber firms formed the Mississippi River Logging Company in 1870. Learn about this industry at the Sawmill Museum.

Buffalo Bill Museum: From 1872-1886, Buffalo Bill traveled the country, bringing his “Wild West” show and melodramas to the stage. He performed six times in Davenport and seven times in Rock Island.

Davenport School Museum: Known as “Reunion Central,” the history of the Davenport Community School District’s buildings and classes can be traced through artifacts, documents and photos.

For information on QC Museum Week, click here.