1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ news conference COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Quad Cities Museum Week postponed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Quad Cities Museum Week

Area’s week long annual event, Quad Cities Museum Week which was scheduled for June 6th to June 14th, has been postponed amid conflicting COVID-19 guidelines for the bi-state participating museums.

Visit Quad Cities and the museums will regroup in July to discuss a possible date for the event either in September or October, a press release said.

Launched in June 2015, Quad Cities Museum Week celebrates more than 16 museums in the region and encourages visitors to learn about them.

List of participating museums:

  • Augustana Teaching Museum of Art at Augustana College – Rock Island, IL
  • Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead
  • Buffalo Bill Museum – LeClaire, IA
  • Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House – Moline, IL
  • Catich Gallery at St. Ambrose University – Davenport, IA
  • Colonel Davenport House – Rock Island Arsenal
  • Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village – Long Grove, IA
  • Davenport School Museum – Davenport, IA
  • Family Museum – Bettendorf, IA
  • Figge Art Museum – Davenport, IA
  • German American Heritage Center – Davenport, IA
  • Hauberg Center – Rock Island, IL
  • Iowa 80 Trucking Museum – Walcott, IA
  • John Hauberg Indian Museum – Rock Island, IL
  • Karpeles Manuscript Museum – Rock Island, IL
  • Putnam Museum & Science Center – Davenport, IA
  • Rock Island Arsenal Museum – Rock Island Arsenal
  • Rock Island County Historical Society – Moline, IL
  • The Sawmill Museum – Clinton, IA
  • Pine Creek Grist Mill – Muscatine, IA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss