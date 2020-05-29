Quad Cities Museum Week postponed

Area’s week long annual event, Quad Cities Museum Week which was scheduled for June 6th to June 14th, has been postponed amid conflicting COVID-19 guidelines for the bi-state participating museums.
Visit Quad Cities and the museums will regroup in July to discuss a possible date for the event either in September or October, a press release said.
Launched in June 2015, Quad Cities Museum Week celebrates more than 16 museums in the region and encourages visitors to learn about them.
List of participating museums:
- Augustana Teaching Museum of Art at Augustana College – Rock Island, IL
- Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead
- Buffalo Bill Museum – LeClaire, IA
- Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House – Moline, IL
- Catich Gallery at St. Ambrose University – Davenport, IA
- Colonel Davenport House – Rock Island Arsenal
- Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village – Long Grove, IA
- Davenport School Museum – Davenport, IA
- Family Museum – Bettendorf, IA
- Figge Art Museum – Davenport, IA
- German American Heritage Center – Davenport, IA
- Hauberg Center – Rock Island, IL
- Iowa 80 Trucking Museum – Walcott, IA
- John Hauberg Indian Museum – Rock Island, IL
- Karpeles Manuscript Museum – Rock Island, IL
- Putnam Museum & Science Center – Davenport, IA
- Rock Island Arsenal Museum – Rock Island Arsenal
- Rock Island County Historical Society – Moline, IL
- The Sawmill Museum – Clinton, IA
- Pine Creek Grist Mill – Muscatine, IA