Quad Cities Museum Week postponed

Area’s week long annual event, Quad Cities Museum Week which was scheduled for June 6th to June 14th, has been postponed amid conflicting COVID-19 guidelines for the bi-state participating museums.

Visit Quad Cities and the museums will regroup in July to discuss a possible date for the event either in September or October, a press release said.

Launched in June 2015, Quad Cities Museum Week celebrates more than 16 museums in the region and encourages visitors to learn about them.

List of participating museums: