Quad Cities native and WWE wrestler Seth Rollins to hold meet and greet at Utica Ridge Hy-Vee

Quad Cities native and reigning WWE Universal Champion wrestler Seth Rollins will hold a fan meet and greet on Wednesday, October 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, located at 4064 East 53rd Street in Davenport.

Photo and autograph opportunities will be available to fans during the event.

A wristband policy for those ages 5 and older will be in effect and open to the first 200 attendees. Wristbands will be distributed approximately 1.5 hours before the meet and greet start time.

Seth Rollins (also known as Colby Lopez) graduated from Davenport West High School in 2004 and signed with the WWE in 2010.

In 2015, Rollins captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After winning his first Intercontinental Championship, he became the 29th Triple Crown Champion, and the 18th Grand Slam Champion.