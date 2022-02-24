Operators at Constellation’s Quad Cities Generating Station in Cordova posed for a very special photo this week.

They took a group picture at 10:22 p.m. (and 22 seconds) on Tuesday, Feb. 22. In the Control Room of the nuclear plant, that read out in military time as 22:22:22 on 2-22-22 – a truly unique event.

Operators have been in the Quad Cities Control Room since it went online in 1973 – that’s nearly 18,000 consecutive days, according to a plant release. The facility produces enough 24/7 carbon-free electricity to power more than 1 million homes and businesses every day.

That’s two good….