As of Friday evening, The Quad Cities NWS doppler radar is out of service. The radar started showing faulty data Friday evening and there are radar techs working on the problem.

Meteorologists with the NWS say they’re hopeful it will be back up and running by Saturday morning.

There is a chance for strong storms in the area this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. The risk is not as high as it was for our severe weather outbreaks in late March and early April, but there’s a chance nonetheless.

In the meantime, we’ll rely on radar data and coverage from neighboring NWS offices.