Severe t’storms flared up and caused significant damage in the Quad Cities Tuesday morning.

These storms gained strength at the worst time, right as they were traveling through the heavily populated Quad Cities metro area.

Large hail fell in Davenport while fierce winds ripped through Rock Island and Moline. Several schools in Rock Island were left without power and the school district is letting out at 12:30 p.m. for some schools.

Power outages topped out around 20,000 in the Quad Cities with numbers hovering around 17,000 at lunchtime. Almost all of those customers are in Illinois.

The NWS reported a wind gust of 89 mph at the airport.

NWS Meteorologists will be surveying damage around the Quad Cities and could report bqack that winds were in excess of 90mph!