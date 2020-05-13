1  of  4
Quad Cities pediatrician explains Kawasaki disease

A rare medical condition in children has a connections to the Coronavirus, it’s called Kawasaki disease.

New York is seeing more cases of kids with Kawasaki disease, it causes swelling in the walls of medium-sized arteries throughout the body.

Lindsay Minch said her son Ryder had a kidney transplant three years ago and says they have to be extra careful with him since any type of germs can send him to the hospital.


Due to the circumstances Ryder has learned to be extra cautious.

“Making sure he is eating, he’s drinking and doing everything he’s suppose to do normally and so anything out of the routine I call Iowa City right away just to make sure it’s not something worst,” said Minch. “Make sure he sings the birthday song twice or counts to 20 but we tell him 30.”

Doctor Nunnewar from UnityPoint Health – Trinity said that boys under the age of 5 are more likely to get the diease

“Kawaski Disease is a syndrome and it is a multi inflamatory syndrome which affects the heart, eyes skin and lymph nodes,” said Dr. Nunnewar. “It is possible to see these types of cases in the Quad Cities I would say yes but so far we haven’t seen any cases so far.”

Dr. Nunnewar recommends for parents and children to follow sanitation rules.

